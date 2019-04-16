Martha Stewart brand to be sold again

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s

In this April 11, 2019, file photo, television personality Martha Stewart attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool in New York. The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home. Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday, April 16, that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home.

Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Marquee owns several clothing and footwear brands, including Ben Sherman and Body Glove. The company says the acquisition will help it grow into the home and food categories.

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s, and includes magazines, cookware and towels. More recently, the brand struck a deal to make products containing CBD, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn’t cause a high.

The Associated Press

