People use electronics outside a coffee shop in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company’s services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

People use electronics outside a coffee shop in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company’s services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Deal follows massive Rogers disruption on July 8 that affected millions of Canadians

The federal industry minister says Canada’s major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to “ensure and guarantee” emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.

The deal comes after a massive Rogers Communications Inc. service disruption on July 8 that affected millions of Canadians.

In the days after the outage, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne directed the CEOs of Rogers and other telecom companies to develop a backup plan to prevent a similar scenario, giving them 60 days to do so.

He says the companies have committed to assist one another to ensure 911 connections aren’t affected in the event of an outage.

Champagne says the agreement is only a first step in his network resiliency agenda.

He also says he is taking additional steps, including directing the Canadian Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (CSTAC) to come up with further measures within six months to ensure robust and reliable telecom networks across the country.

RELATED: House of Commons industry committee to investigate Rogers outage

Federal PoliticsInternet and Telecom

Previous story
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher

Just Posted

Archives
From the archives

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Special occasions require the downing of tools to focus on some special person

(RCMP logo)
Barriere man in custody after shooting incident

A 100 Mile Fire Rescue member stands ready to douse a gas leak on Wrangler Way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Active gas leak on Wrangler Way contained