(CPimages.ca PHOTO/Interac Association)

Interac acquires Ottawa-based digital security company 2Keys

Interac operates the debit payments system

Interac Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Interac operates the debit payments system.

The companies say 2Keys and its approximately 100 employees will join the company, adding its digital identification technology.

Founded in 1998, 2Keys designs, develops and operates digital identity systems.

2Keys is expected to operate as a subsidiary of Interac and maintain its core lines of business established with public and private sector organizations.

READ MORE: TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Just Posted

Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

Brandon Frank has been sentenced to a five-month conditional sentence and 12 months of probation

Jekyll and Hyde performance by the 100 Mile House Wranglers

’Kelowna really put it to us and I think humbled us quite a bit’

Are you planning to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers thumped by the Kelowna Chiefs

The Chiefs won 9-2

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 Years Ago (1981): Lord Martin Cecil of 100 Mile House became… Continue reading

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

UNBC professor appointed climate change and water security research chair

Nearly $1.5 million in research funding for this project has come from NSERC and Rio Tinto

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Most Read