Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy, Campbell River, Feb. 12, 2019.

Husky Energy to sell Prince George oil refinery to Tidewater

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta

Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., for $215 million in cash plus adjustments to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tidewater may also pay up to an additional $60 million over two years under certain contingencies.

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta to produce about 12,000 barrels per day of low-sulphur gasoline and diesel fuel.

The two Calgary-based companies say the refinery’s employees will be retained after the deal closes.

Tidewater says the Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products.

READ MORE: Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky will buy 90 per cent of the refinery’s diesel and gasoline capacity for five years, with prices subject to review, to supply its Husky retail gasoline stations and Husky retail partners.

The sale is part of Husky’s plan to focus on a series of physically linked assets in Western Canada as well as its offshore oil and gas production off Canada’s East Coast and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Husky said Friday that it continues to conduct a strategic review of its retail and commercial fuels businesses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Just Posted

Oktoberfest brings the Yodel to the 108 Mile Ranch

The Oktoberfest in 108 Mile Ranch, organized by the 108 Lions, will… Continue reading

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s newest NDP candidate is ready to roll up her sleeves for… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

Youngest Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding candidate seeking animal protection and social justice

“I am young and I have so much conviction to fight for everyone’s future”

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Most Read