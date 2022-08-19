The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)

The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)

Historic electric seaplane successfully completes flight across B.C.’s Georgia Strait

Harbour Air’s E-Beaver soars closer to regular runs with test from Richmond to Vancouver Island

The e-Beaver has landed.

A B.C.-based airline successfully completed its first electric seaplane point-to-point flight Thursday with a test trip across Georgia Strait from Richmond to North Saanich.

Harbour Air’s historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles and landed with ample reserve power, according to a company statement.

Harbour Air plans to become the world’s first emissions-free passenger airline and is working with the Redmond, Wash.-based company MagniX to pilot the new electric aircraft technology.

Kory Paul, vice president of flight operations and one of the company’s test pilots, said the 24-minute test run further proves the safety and reliability of the craft.

“I am excited to report that this historic flight on the e-plane went exactly as planned,” he said.

The e-Beaver remains in the region to support Harbour Air’s partnership with the BC Aviation Museum, appearing during the North Saanich museum’s open house Aug. 20 before returning back to Harbour Air’s Aerospace Maintenance Facility at Vancouver International Airport.

