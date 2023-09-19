Get that yard ready for winter

Your yard will thank you in the spring

It’s time to get your yard ready for winter. (Dried Leaf Cover by Snow at Daytime via Pexels)

As if you don’t already have enough stuff to do — school has started, Thanksgiving is next month, Halloween costumes need to be made, and oh wow, Christmas isn’t far either — one thing you don’t want to forget about is your yard, which will thank you in the spring.

The good news is, there’s still time to prep your yard for winter and on the cooler mornings, there really is little better than enjoying some fresh air.

Here are a few tips to prepare your yard for the impending snow.

Garden beds

It’s time to put your garden beds to bed. Miguel Vieira, owner of the Horse Lake Garden Centre in 100 Mile, said for perennials, you’ll want to cut back all the dead plants and clean them up. Some do this in the spring, while others do this in the fall.

The key is to “wait until the plant has died off. If it’s still green, you don’t want to cut [the perennials] as it will shock the plant,” said Vieira.

He also mentioned putting mulch over the top of your perennials, which helps protect them in the winter. Don’t forget to pull the mulch away in the spring so it doesn’t rot the new growth.

For vegetable gardens, he said some people like to put manure in the gardens in the fall so that it can seep into the soil over the winter when the snow falls and be ready in the spring.

The Horse Lake Garden Centre has various gardening tools, watering cans, soil testers and more. They’re open until the end of September and then are closed until mid-March. Between then, they’re available by appointment only, and you can call them at 250-395-3301.

Get raking

Did you know you can use your leaves as mulch for your garden beds, too? Just remember to remove them in the spring.

And after you’re done raking, make sure you jump in a pile of leaves at least once. If not you, the kids sure will.

Composting

Don’t forget to empty your compost bins, which makes space for your winter food waste, said Oliver Berger from The Potato House in Williams Lake. He also mentioned keeping your compost pile smell down during the fall by covering it with piles of leaves or straw.

“Watch for bears before they hibernate,” he said, especially if you recently cleaned up underneath your apple tree, something the bears would love.

For those needing to get rid of their food waste, both The Potato House and South Cariboo Sustainability Society will accept it.

Bring the outdoors indoors

This includes your patio furniture and perhaps even some of your plants. You’ll also want to protect your barbecue, either with a cover or storing it safely in a storage shed.

Water spouts

Don’t forget to turn off the water outside your home and store your hose so it doesn’t get damaged throughout the winter.

100 Mile House