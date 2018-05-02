Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to shut down in 2020.

In an email Wednesday, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts said it will not be renewing its lease for the property with Cadillac Fair view Corporation and will “concluding its management” as of Jan. 31, 2020. No further details were provided.

The company has managed the hotel since it opened more than 40 years ago as part of the Pacific Centre mall.

It’s the only property that’s still owned and managed by the company anywhere in the world.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals
Next story
B.C. NDP names small business task force

Just Posted

Fifth Annual Women’s Fair to feature new elements

“It’s just an opportunity to decompress”

Public assistance wanted on thefts, hit and run, fight

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Fundraiser for family of 12-year-old 108 Mile girl who died in quad incident

Over $4,000 raised so far

Water restrictions in effect for the 108

Watering restrictions for the 108 Mile Ranch are in effect as of… Continue reading

Referendum details for South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion announced

Voting locations, times, advanced polls etc.

Postmen co-ordinating donations for Nazko residents

Disaster relief organization has details on all most needed items

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Most Read