Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Truck (Ford Canada Facebook)

Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Ford shut down a Dearborn factory to upgrade equipment and increase capacity

Ford Motor Company has restarted its electric truck factory after shutting it down to increase the output of vehicles.

The factory is based out of Dearborn, Michigan, and was shut down for six weeks to increase the capacity of cars they were able to make. The company made this move after dropping the prices of all of these trucks which led to speculation of lack of orders.

The company changed released a statement disputing the claim saying that they are receiving more orders now than before the price cuts. The plant has the capacity now to make over 150,000 trucks per year.

The slash in prices for these trucks was in wait for the increased outputs and lowering battery raw material costs.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for Ford’s Model E electric vehicle unit says that the EV industry is very volatile and that the customer will ultimately decide how they proceed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinesseconomyElectric vehiclesFord

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal

Just Posted

(Photos courtesy Davidson family)
Family, friends across B.C. mourn loss of a special young man

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Not just another diet book