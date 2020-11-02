A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Firms with more robots also have more workers overall, Statistics Canada study says

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers

Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots since the late 1990s have also expanded their human workforces, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall.

The findings released today show that over two decades, firms that invested in automation had workforces 15 per cent larger relative to other companies in the same industry.

Overall increases were from bumps in high-skilled jobs, such as programmers, that require university degrees, and low-skilled workers with high-school diplomas or less.

Those in the middle, such as trades workers, were more likely to not be replaced once a robot arrived.

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers, the analysis says, giving workers more control over decisions and performance incentives.

The studies released today are based on administrative data from companies that added robots and automation to their activities between 1996 and 2017.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Technology

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada crawling toward AI regulatory regime, but experts say reform is urgent
Next story
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Just Posted

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Trails have been closed around Baker Creek in the past due to flooding. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo region

Baker Creek in Quesnel has unseasonally high water flow right now

Amanda Perez, of Richmond, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 31. She had been staying at the Imperial Motel in 100 Mile House but left after a verbal argument with another person at that location. (Submitted photo)
Richmond woman reported missing after leaving 100 Mile motel

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing… Continue reading

Jocelyn Cahill, left, and Janice Maurice, are members of the Clinton Book Club, which met in Reg Conn Park over the summer. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time: Book club adopts novel approach to meetings during COVID-19

Clinton Book Club provides seniors with a place to both socialize and keep their wits sharp.

Robin Fennell is a familiar face on the streets of Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 MIle Free Press).
Prime Time profile: Robin Fennell well known in Clinton

At 76 years old, Fennell said he’s a bit “long in the tooth” and has lived in Clinton since 1978.

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province's COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Deaths all happened in the Lower Mainland

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Most Read