This is the second year London Drugs will accept chocolate bar and candy wrappers, chip bags and zipper lock pouches as part of its Other Flexible Plastic Packaging collection program. (Philip Wolf/Black Press)

Not sure how to recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Well look no further than London Drugs.

This is the second year London Drugs will accept chocolate bar and candy wrappers, chip bags and zipper lock pouches as part of its Other Flexible Plastic Packaging collection program.

The initiative, in partnership with Recycle B.C., helps people recycle stand-up and zipper lock pouches, such as those for granola and frozen berries, along with plastic seal, bubble wrap, plastic envelopes and net bags.

The collected material is moved up the pollution prevention hierarchy to be produced into engineered fuel, a replacement for coal industrial settings.

Last year London Drugs diverted over 12,000,000 pounds of material from landfills reaching a waste diversion rate of 93.5 per cent.


Don't throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

