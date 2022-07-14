Mayte Tucker (left), Lorne Doerkson, Jim St. Jean, Helen St. Jean, Mitch Campsall, Harley Petersen, John Cook, and Century Home Hardware owner Scott Tucker gathered for the ribbon-cutting at the Century Home Hardware grand opening. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Century Home Hardware celebrates grand opening

After several delays the new Horse Lake Road location if officially open

After months of delay, Century Home Hardware in 100 Mile House cut the ribbon at their new location.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday, July 8, at 536 Horse Lake Road after a slow expansion due to supply issues and renovations. Owner Scott Tucker said they had to knock out some concrete walls and had difficulties getting shelving from Quebec. Despite these hurdles, including lacking a sign for a few weeks, he was determined to get the job done.

“If we were going to do it, we wanted to do it right. We wanted to wait until we were 98 per cent ready,” he said.

Tucker said it was important to move to the new location because of the limitations at the former site on Birch Avenue. Customers sometimes could not find what they wanted, causing some people to travel to Home Hardware stores in Williams Lake and Kamloops. Tucker said the new location will mean a lot of savings for customers as gas prices are high.

“It was just nice to be able to offer residents of 100 Mile and the area a place they could get everything without having to travel out of their community.”

The new location was met by approval from Mayor Mitch Campsall who described the new store as “way bigger than it was” and very “bright.”

“Home Hardware has been a big part of our community for a long time, so it’s great to see that it’s continuing on, but actually bigger and better,” Campsall said. “It’s always great when you get businesses investing in our community.

“It shows that we are growing and the need is here. These guys have made sure that they’re looking after that need.”

Harley and Pam Petersen, Century Home Hardware’s former owners, did a great job building up the store, Tucker said. They gave him a solid starting point to expand the business and continue what they started.

Tucker said they had received tremendous support from 100 Mile House customers, who had given them some ideas for new products.

“There hasn’t been one negative comment,” Tucker said. “Everybody sees and appreciates the changes that we’ve done, so we knew it was the right decision.”


