BC Liquor Stores toast a century of good spirits

Exclusive offers on wine and spirits begin Saturday, will continue until July

Staff pose for a photo at the government liquor store in Richmond, 1958. (Courtesy of BC Liquor Stores)

It’s been 100 years since the first government liquor store opened its doors in B.C.

Centennial celebration sales and exclusive offers start Saturday, June 12 and end July 3. Events and activities will continue over the next year.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) said in a news release that the Liquor Control Board opened the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 1921, officially ending prohibition in B.C. Initially, less than 100 products were offered and customers had to be over 21 and possess a liquor permit.

“Today, we’re one of B.C.’s largest, most customer-centric retailers, the hub of a large distribution network, a provincially recognized top employer and a sustainability leader,” said LDB CEO and general manager Blain Lawson.

Lawson commended the perseverance and flexibility of employees amid COVID-19 and noted that the LDB has raised more than $1.5 million for provincial food relief since partnering with Food Banks of BC in 2020.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria municipalities work with University of Victoria to enhance partnerships

Limited amounts of Angel’s Envy Kentucky straight bourbon will be available at the Fort Street location in Victoria starting Saturday, June 12. According to LDB communications and stakeholder manager Viviana Zanocco, this is an exclusive product many customers have expressed interest in.

As well, 100 bottles of Aviation gin, which is owned by Ryan Reynolds, have been signed by the B.C.-born actor himself and will be available at select stores around the province. Other exclusive offer brands include White Claw, Maker’s Mark, Glenmorangie and Penfolds Grange.

ALSO READ: ‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Celebrations are postponed until late August to accommodate wine and spirit makers and suppliers in-store.

To see BC Liquor’s 100th anniversary specials on wine and spirits, go to bcliquorstores.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Previous story
‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal
Next story
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Just Posted

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Megan Holyk looks to steal the ball from Keaton Vandergref during a game of soccer at the 100 Mile House Soccer Association. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Let the games begin: soccer returns

President Werner Heine caught by surprise at how fast they were able to return to play

Mia Weir, a member of the Peter Skene Ogden grad class of 2020, was involved in last year’s reverse parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO grads celebrate with reverse parade at Centennial Park

Celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 19.

An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Update: Man, 28, arrested for alleged kidnapping in 100 Mile House faces seven charges

Bradley Anderson was found hiding 50 feet up a fir tree

Josh Dickerson, general manager of the South Cariboo Rec Centre, is looking forward to the installation of high-tech video streaming equipment this summer. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Video streaming tech on its way to South Cariboo Rec Centre

An $87,000 multi-media upgrade is in progress at the South Cariboo Rec Centre

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

(Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Cruise ship passengers arrive at the port of Ketchikan, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

An employee holds a lower THC strand of marijuana at their store in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

‘Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city poses a risk to the public,’ says Const. Tania Visintin

This young fledgling white raven was spotted in the Coombs area on May 16. (Mike Yip photo)
Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens on Vancouver Island

One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the G7 Summit, at the airport in Newquay, United Kingdom, Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Details on Canada’s vaccine sharing plan coming Sunday, up to 100 million doses

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK says details will come after the G7 summit

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave for parents

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec says a day or two off not enough for some grieving parents

Victoria’s 2020 Canada Day celebration will not happen this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

Statement made after Victoria cancels Canada Day event as a statement of reconciliation

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. A plan by the City of Vancouver to gain Health Canada approval of the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs has won support from the mayors of seven other British Columbia cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. mayors back Vancouver’s bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support

The mayors of Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Burnaby, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam say they support eliminating criminal penalties for simple possession

Most Read