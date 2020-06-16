B.C. bars, pubs and restaurants pay a wholesale and retail markup for products purchased from the Liquor Distribution Branch. (Flickr creative commons)

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

The B.C. government says it will drop the retail markup charged to bars, pubs and restaurants starting at the end of July, to help businesses recover from the loss of business related to COVID-19 health restrictions.

The measure is to continue until a review of the business in March 2021, Attorney General David Eby announced June 16.

The wholesale markup charged to all customers remains, 124 per cent of the supplier price for hard liquor, 73 per cent for coolers and ciders and 89 per cent for wine through the Liquor Distribution Branch monopoly. A per-litre wholesale markup applies to beer, with ascending rates for small, medium and large breweries.

“Offering a wholesale discount for licensees was something we were exploring before COVID-19, but after the onset of the pandemic we accelerated efforts in order to support these community businesses as they try to find their feet,” Eby said.

RELATED: Restaurants called for wholesale rate in 2017

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poor construction, maintenance driving up B.C. strata insurance rates

Just Posted

Former Wrangler receives KIJHL bursary

‘Any bit of money helps a lot for next year’

Former 100 Mile resident looks for kidney

Mike Butterfield has polycystic kidney disease

ABC Communications announces LTE upgrades for South Cariboo, B.C.

Upgrades to be complete by Summer 2021

EnGold discovers visible gold at two Lac la Hache sites

‘The gold potential of Lac la Hache continues to grow’

VIDEO: Quesnel RCMP release last seen footage of missing man, Andrew Charles Ward

“Police and Andrew’s family are very concerned for his safety”

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving up B.C. strata insurance rates

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Most Read