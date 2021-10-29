Most pubs and bars in B.C. are open for business to vaccinated customers, except for temporary restrictions in parts of northern B.C. (Peace Arch News photo)

Most pubs and bars in B.C. are open for business to vaccinated customers, except for temporary restrictions in parts of northern B.C. (Peace Arch News photo)

B.C. offers single drink delivery, no aid for northern bars shut down

Latest COVID-19 restrictions have businesses ‘hanging by a thread’

The B.C. government is continuing its efforts to keep pandemic-affected pubs and restaurants going, giving them the option of selling single-serve alcoholic beverages with take-out or delivered meals.

The measure took effect Friday, for beer, wine, cider or unmixed single drinks with the purchase of a meal. Mixed drinks and full bottles of wine or spirits were permitted earlier, in an effort to provide revenue to B.C.’s 2,000 liquor-primary and 6,000 food-primary licensed businesses.

The single-drink option “can also help limit impact associated with increased consumption, as the patron has the option of buying a single serving instead of a full bottle of wine or spirit,” the public safety ministry announced Oct. 29.

While most areas of B.C. are allowing full indoor service for pubs, bars and restaurants for people who show the B.C. vaccine card, restrictions on some northern communities are to continue until at least Nov. 19. That has closed bars and restricted restaurant liquor sales to 10 p.m. for northern communities including Quesnel, Smithers, Prince George and the Peace region, where high COVID-19 infection rates continue.

Opposition critics called on the province this week to offer similar “circuit breaker” grants to affected northern businesses, but Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon did not offer any extension for earlier programs that have expired.

RELATED: Gathering restrictions imposed for parts of B.C. north

RELATED: COVID-19 infection rate leads to northern bar closures

“The circuit breaker grant closed June 4,” Peace River North MLA Dan Davies told the legislature Oct. 28. “The small business recovery grant closed July 2. The launch online grant ended September 30. Now the new circuit breaker measures in Northern Health are in place, and businesses are desperate. They need help now.”

Kamloops South Thompson MLA Todd Stone read a message from one of the affected business in Fort St. John, who said he is facing bankruptcy.

Businesses across northern British Columbia are hanging by a thread — not sure if they can meet payroll, not sure if they can keep their lights on — in large part because of the latest circuit breaker health measures, which apply in Northern Health,” Stone said.

The latest health order closing bars extends to Kitwanga on Highway 16 west of Smithers. Communities including Terrace, Prince Rupert and Kitimat are not affected.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
South Cariboo Business Services Directory released
Next story
B.C. revs up electric float plane project with $1.6M grant

Just Posted

Leah Henderson is looking to become 100 Mile House’s resident art therapist. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Art therapy way to explore feelings through creativity

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

Mount Timothy has completed the construction of four new cabins for guests to stay at during the winter season. (Photo submitted)
Mount Timothy prepares for an early season

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff