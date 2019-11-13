B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson visits wood buyers in China in 2017. He has returned to the country this week and is in Japan as of Wednesday. (B.C. government)

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

B.C. forest products continue to find a growing market in China as diplomatic tensions with Canada have eased, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says.

Speaking to reporters from Tokyo on Wednesday, Donaldson said his delegation of 35 forest company executives completed their visit to Shanghai with good trade prospects, after attending the Sino-Canadian Wood Forum. High-grade B.C. wood producers are focused on furniture manufacturers as well as the more established Chinese markets of Whistler-style resort construction and wooden infill walls that reduce the country’s massive use of concrete and improve earthquake resilience.

China and Japan’s forest products markets are more significant than ever as B.C. producers struggle with continued import duties of 20 per cent or more on sales to the U.S., Canada’s traditional number-one market. China currently accounts for 28 per cent of B.C. wood products exports, making it the fourth largest international customer, and Japan is third largest.

The scale of the Chinese construction and urbanization is so vast that its annual floor space construction is equal to 1.4 times the size of Metro Vancouver each year, Donaldson said. On the resort side, five billion Chinese people took a domestic vacation trip in 2018, an 11 per cent increase over 2017.

more to come…

B.C.'s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

Lest we forget: 100 Mile residents gather to mark Remembrance Day

‘You will never forget it, you know’

South Cariboo Visitor Centre evacuated after gas line hit

Emergency service are on site

Remembrance Day ceremony held in the Interlakes area

Approximately 80 residents in attendance

Do you agree with Sportsnet firing Don Cherry?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

VIDEO: Canadian allergists' group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

"I thought, enough is enough": B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada's fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

