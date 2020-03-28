A message from the District of 100 Mile House

For now: let’s all focus on stopping the spread

We want to echo the sentiments and messaging from our colleagues in Quesnel. As the COVID-19 situation changes so quickly, it’s sometimes hard to get clear, definitive answers to many of the questions people have about this pandemic, and what implications it has for us socially and economically.

As a local government, we have questions too. But, for now we’re focused on doing everything we can to adhere to public health orders and heed the lessons learned in other parts of the world. We are focused on taking every measure necessary to stop the spread of this virus – and that should be your main focus too.

Even if you believe that the government is over-reacting, or that you are immune, or that this is only a slightly stronger flu bug, you owe it to your family, your neighbours, and your community to take the recommended steps to minimize the spread of this coronavirus.

The steps needed to stop the spread are simple: wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, maintain your distance from others, sanitize your home and workplace, stay in your home as much as possible, self-isolate if you’ve travelled or potentially been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID 19, and, if you experience flu-like symptoms, isolate yourself immediately and call 8-1-1.

For now, everyone needs to focus on stopping the spread.

As a municipality, we have closed all our public buildings, cancelled our public events, and cancelled all but essential meetings, during which we will follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Businesses in 100 Mile House are complying with the current public health orders, with few, if any, exceptions. It’s vitally important to note that the Province has not implemented a full closure of non-essential businesses, and the District does not have the right to impose that level of restriction. That said, most of the businesses that remain open have implemented their own sanitation measures and have social distancing protocols in place.

One of the questions on everyone’s mind is whether we have any confirmed cases in 100 Mile House. This information will not be made publicly available by Interior Health. More importantly, it’s not the issue. Individuals with confirmed cases will be isolated, receive treatment, and steps will be taken to determine who may have been exposed to them.

The real potential threat are individuals who have the virus and are not symptomatic – which could be anyone. These are the individuals most likely to spread the disease and this is why everyone must adhere to the recommendations to stop the spread of this virus.

Yes, we all have questions, and answers will start to emerge as this situation evolves. But for now, let’s stay focused on the primary task at hand and do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.

Mayor and Council District of 100 Mile House

For more information, visit www.100milehouse.com.

Business