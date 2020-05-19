A message from the District of 100 Mile House

Sponsored message

Patience and Tolerance

No one could have predicted that 2020 would be a year where most of the world’s population stayed home for weeks, confronted with a global coronavirus threat. Since February, we have seen so many things change in our lives – and change rapidly. It’s little wonder that we may be feeling uncertainty and worry. With that, our patience is easily tested right now.

Homeschooling our children; meeting the demands of working from home; being pulled in different directions; all the while being cooped up. It’s challenging and unsettling. We are all making sacrifices and our patience may be wearing a bit thin. Let’s face it, some of us are becoming downright grouchy. From 8 to 80 we’re all being tested – it’s not an ideal situation for any of us.

But let’s focus on keeping everything in perspective. Many things are outside our control and we simply have no choice but to stay the course. As we get our lives back to ‘somewhat normal’, we will need to practice all the patience and tolerance possible. Keeping our cool is more important now than ever.

Our social-economic re-start will be safe, and it will be gradual, maybe not as quick a return to normal as we all had hoped for. It will mean lineups, waiting outside until there’s room to enter a store, longer wait times for services or food, waiting for the phone call to be re-hired, waiting for the yeast and toilet paper to be restocked, and a whole range of other delays. Please be patient.

We may see people in town we don’t recognize, or vehicles with non-local plates, or people travelling in RVs, or new neighbours moving in next door. Please be tolerant.

Everyone has a story. And it may well be perfectly legitimate and even reasonable. Let’s try not to judge others too harshly. Let’s be kind to others, even to strangers. They have a story too. Patience and tolerance will help us get through today, tomorrow and the coming weeks and months. As Premier Horgan’s opening address in BC’s re-start says, “we can’t allow division and intolerance to take the place of our unity and determination.”

As British Columbians we are collectively doing an amazing job – we must continue doing our part – being a part of the solution.

We Are Stronger Together!

Mayor and Council District of 100 Mile House For more information, visit www.100milehouse.com.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests again, but what will that look like?

Just Posted

Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown caught on camera

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

MP Cathy McLeod offers condolences on Snowbird tragedy

A letter from local MP Cathy McLeod

With restaurants allowed to reopen again on Tuesday, will you be looking to eat out?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

‘Pandemic pay’ to give 250,000 eligible B.C. front-line workers temporary wage top-up

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

COVID-19: B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests again, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

Most Read