A message from the District of 100 Mile House

Sponsored message

Staycations this Summer

Our provincial tourism industry is going to be hit very hard this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With flights cancelled, borders closed and travel restrictions in place, we will miss out on tourism revenue here in the South Cariboo.

The messaging from Public Health Officials has shifted from ‘stay home’ to ‘stay safe’. So people in the tourism sector are calling on all British Columbians to spend their vacation time and money within the province’s borders this summer – and there are great family staycation spots all over our beautiful province.

Here in the South Cariboo, it’s pretty tough to beat our scenery, recreation opportunities and outdoor experiences. Consider sticking closer to home with summer holiday plans. Why not explore one of our hundreds of local lakes? Tent in the back yard with the kids? Or take day trips to parks when they re-open?

For those travelling within BC, we are being encouraged to practice the usual safety precautions — physical distancing and hand hygiene, and certainly not to travel if you are feeling ill. It’s also recommended that anyone going camping or to a cabin, gas up close to home, and bring provisions with you to minimize contact with others.

Travellers visiting their cabins or staying at local resorts, and campers and RV’ers will most certainly visit us. These are great travel options that can be conducive to social distancing and will help our local tourism economy through a tough season.

We are focusing our marketing efforts on attracting locals, people within the region and others in BC. Out of province travel will be reduced, but we will see some visitors from other provinces too.

Please remember, hostility toward these visitors is not productive. We should expect to see them here, and we need to be our Cariboo-friendly selves with them. Let’s not participate in the hostile behaviour that we are seeing in the news.

Whether you’re vacationing in a hammock in your backyard or taking a camping trip with your family, please enjoy the outdoors and everything our area has to offer – as close to home as possible. It will be energizing to disconnect from our phones for a little while and spend some quality family time together.

We Are Stronger Together!

Mayor and Council District of 100 Mile House

For more information, visit www.100milehouse.com.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Just Posted

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

Are you sending your children back to school?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Parkside Art Gallery reopens to the public on June 2

Claudia Rings raises $2,500 from mask sales for Parkside Art Gallery

Boat stolen, funds extorted from elderly neighbour

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

39 YEARS AGO (1981): RCMP and Search and Rescue co-ordinator John Delves… Continue reading

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Most Read