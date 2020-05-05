A message from Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod

WORKING TOGETHER

Clearwater keeping residents fits, healthy with free online classes

Clearwater has shifted its rec classes online, since COVID has nixed face-to-face classes for now.

It’s free to anyone, not just district residents, and covers fitness for all ages and energies, including chair yoga for seniors, Total Body “Konditioning” for cardio enthusiasts, even a short, daily inspirational talk.

It’s on the Clearwater Community Recreation and Healthy Living Program Facebook page and folks can participate in a live class or at a time that suits them.

Clearwater CAO Leslie Groulx says healthy living is a philosophy of council and they felt maintaining rec programs now is more important than ever to the community’s well-being.

I couldn’t agree more, another lovely example of “Working Together.”

Help at a glance

My offices are receiving a high volume of calls and emails from constituents looking for help, so I thought it would be useful to provide a list of go-to contact info.

Canada Emergency Response Benefit

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html

– Apply by phone: 1-800-959-2019; questions: 1-833-966-2099

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/subsidy/emergency-wage-subsidy.html

EI: 1-800-206-7218

CRA: Individuals: 1-800-959-8281; business, GST: 1-800-959-5525

Service Canada

Request a callback within 48 hours (via online portal): Canada.ca/service-canada-e-service

Lending a hand in Kamloops’ economic recovery

I am pleased to be joining other Kamloops political, business and educational leaders as part of the Mayor’s Task Force in Economic Recovery and Renewal.

We will start meeting this month and work toward reopening the economy.

I am looking forward to working with other communities in our riding to brainstorm about positive business opportunities.

Business



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.