A message from Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Cathy McLeod

Reopening economy will take time

We are all wondering when we will be able to fully return to normal business operations.

In order for that to happen, we need to know more about how the virus works and assist with worldwide efforts to develop a vaccine that is safe and effective. Last week, the federal government announced $1.1 billion toward this goal.

In the meantime, face masks and physical distancing will be common, and large gatherings are discouraged. Those most at risk from the virus will still be asked to spend as much time at home as possible.

We’ll also have to wait for key benchmarks to be met. From lifting border and travel restrictions, to when essential industries will get back up and running, as these answers are rolled out, I will be sure to keep you informed every step of the way.

WORKING TOGETHER

Sewing masks, building community

What started as a doctor’s idea to sew fabric masks to help protect her staff from COVID-19 has exploded into a community stitched together by a love of sewing and the desire to help others.

Spurred by her sister’s suggestion, Kamloops resident Tamara Vukusic set her needle and thread whirring. When the first mask took her three hours, she turned to Facebook for tips and had 89 shares in an hour.

Others jumped on board and now there are 1,400 people on the Sew the Curve Kamloops Facebook page, with over 300 folks sewing masks, surgical caps, ear savers and scrub bags for health-care professionals and others on the front lines.

It’s become a true community of people “Working Together” through sewing, exchanging patterns and tips, and encouraging each other to keep going until they reach their mark of 10,000, and they’re planning for beyond that, too.

Hats off to everyone involved, you make me proud to be your MP!

