A message from Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod

ADDED PROTECTION: Cortney Swayne, a sewist who is part of the Sew the Curve Kamloops team, demonstrates how to put on a non-medical mask. Photo courtesy Nat Anfield

Wearing masks properly

Concerns have been expressed to me about how some people are using their non-medical masks, so I decided to discuss it here.

Both Canada’s and B.C.’s chief medical health officers recommend in situations where two-metre physical distancing can’t be maintained, that non-medical masks be worn to help curb transmission by reducing droplets.

Here’s some guidelines for those who choose to wear them:

– Make sure face and hands are clean and dry when putting the mask on.

– Put the face covering over your nose. If there is a metal piece, that goes over your nose, and if coloured, that side faces outward. Adjust so whole face and nose are covered.

– Secure straps to head or ears for a snug fit. There should not be any gaps.

**Once in place, avoid touching your face. If you do, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or rub them with a hand sanitizer of at least 60 percent alcohol. The reason is, your hands may contaminate your mask or vice-versa.

– Remove the mask with clean hands, by untying it or removing the straps from your ears. DO NOT touch the front of the mask when removing it.

– Then wash or sanitize your hands again.

Online: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-r

Painted rocks beautify the entrance of the bakery.

WORKING TOGETHER

Bakery beautifies social distancing

There are so many neat social distancing initiatives being done around our riding, including at the Lac la Hache Bakery.

As they only allow one customer in the bakery at a time, people are encouraged to bring a painted rock to leave outside for others waiting in line to admire. Children can trade a painted rock for a free treat.

It’s a sweet and creative take on responsible business protocols.

