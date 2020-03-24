A message from Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre will remain closed indefinitely as part of measures to reduce risk related to COVID-19. We encourage those in our community to stay safe and stay at home. Avoid going out to places where people gather, and when in public, please practice social distancing, along with other preventative measures as recommended by our Health Authority.

The CFEC will monitor the recommendations by both the Health Authority and various levels of government. At this time, all regularly scheduled appointments and sessions at the CFEC will be cancelled and rescheduled.

Please visit Interior Health regularly for updates (https://www.interiorhealth.ca/Pages/default.aspx) and if you need emergency services please call 911.

Take this time to connect with family, stay safe, and be grounded.

Visit the CFEC on Facebook.

