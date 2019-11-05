5G-powered smart campus goes live at UBC

Partnership aims to fund academic research in 5G applications and applied sciences

A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

What’s believed to be Canada’s first 5G-powered smart campus has gone live at the University of British Columbia.

A statement from Rogers Communications said Tuesday university researchers can use it to test real-time 5G applications, as the company prepares to unveil a national network of the ultra high-speed mobile wireless system next year.

The system is the fifth generation of mobile wireless, offering speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second, making it about 100 times faster than 4G technology.

It also has the potential for nearly instantaneous links between devices and cellphone towers.

The university’s Point Grey campus includes several 5G towers and a computing and data storage facility similar to the cloud, but it saves time and bandwidth because it’s closer to where it’s required.

The smart campus initiative is part of a multimillion-dollar partnership with Rogers aimed at funding academic research in 5G applications and applied sciences.

Rogers said several research projects are underway, including development of earthquake and tsunami detection technology that takes advantage of the one- to two-millisecond connection time between transmitters and devices.

READ MORE: Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after election, feds say

The company said it’s continuing to test 5G in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interac acquires Ottawa-based digital security company 2Keys
Next story
Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach chips in on Nelson Leafs/Kamloops Storm racial incident

‘That shouldn’t be anywhere in the game’

Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

Brandon Frank has been sentenced to a five-month conditional sentence and 12 months of probation

Jekyll and Hyde performance by the 100 Mile House Wranglers

’Kelowna really put it to us and I think humbled us quite a bit’

Are you planning to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers thumped by the Kelowna Chiefs

The Chiefs won 9-2

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice

Pickets would go up at Prince George and Terrace campuses, and at Wood Innovation and Design Centre

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Most Read