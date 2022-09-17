The Auto Sleuth: Honda’s updated HR-V, 2024 Blazer goes electric, and more

The redesigned Honda HR-V is based on the Civic platform, which means it’s bigger and more powerful than before. PHOTO: DELOREAN MOTOR COMPANY

Honda’s updated HR-V small utility vehicle is bigger and stronger

After an eight model-year run, the first-generation HR-V will give way to a redesigned 2023 version to better compete with similar models from Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet and others.

The previous HR-V was based on the retired subcompact Fit hatchback, so the 2023 model switches to the larger Civic platform. That means more interior room and a bigger engine with more power: A 158-horse 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a continuously variable transmission.

As before, all-wheel-drive is optional. On a utility note, the flip-up rear-seat cushion will no longer be available. It provided additional stowage height for objects placed on the floor.

***

The Polestar 3 will have front and rear electric motors and it will be built alongside the Volvo XC90 in the United States. PHOTO: POLESTAR

Polestar adds the number 3 to its lineup:

The premium division of Volvo will introduce what it calls “the SUV for the electric age” this October as a 2023 model.

The midsize Polestar 3’s swept-back design gives it an aerodynamic appearance and there’s an equally dramatic-looking front end. Power will be supplied by front and rear electric motors that are said to deliver 300-plus miles (480 kilometres) of range, although actual output has yet to be revealed.

The Polestar 3 — which joins the two-door Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 sedan – will be built alongside the Volvo XC90 at the automaker’s plant in Charleston, S.C.

***

More hints about the Cadillac Celestiq

General Motors’ premium division recently revealed a few nondescript images of what will become its flagship sedan. Still, not much is known about Cadillac’s follow-up to the battery-electric 2023 Lyriq utility vehicle.

The fastback-sedan-shaped Celestiq will become Cadillac’s most expensive model and will be hand-built at an average rate of just 1.2 cars per day. For context, one Ford F-150 rolls of the line every minute.

One cool feature is the Celestiq’s glass roof. It’s made of four panels than can be individually adjusted from transparent to opaque. The Celestiq will most likely use the Lyriq’s optional dual-motor system and Ultium battery pack rated in excess of 500 horsepower. A range of at least 300 miles (480 kilometres) is also expected. The full Celestiq reveal is expected this fall, with production beginning in early 2023.

***

When the current-generation Hyundai Sonata runs its course, that could be it for the model. PHOTO: HYUNDAI

Is this the last song for the Hyundai Sonata?

According to a recent Korean newspaper report, the sedan is likely headed for retirement, but not anytime soon. Word is the current eighth-generation model, which was launched for 2020, won’t be replaced when it runs its course after 2025.

The news isn’t all that surprising since Hyundai is expected to begin selling the similar-sized Ioniq 6 battery-electric sedan sometime in 2023. Word has it that the Ioniq 6 will be more upscale than the Sonata and, being electric, will also cost more.

There’s no word as to the future of the same size Kia K5 sedan (Kia is part of the Hyundai Group) that’s built on the same platform as the Sonata.

***

The Chevrolet Blazer EV will be available with front or front and rear electric motors. The gasoline version will be updated for 2023 and will continue for a couple more years after that. PHOTO: CHEVROLET

The Blazer goes electric for 2024:

An official image of the brand’s first electric vehicle has surfaced, and from a design perspective this one looks like a winner.

The Blazer EV appears to be a bit larger than the gasoline-powered model, which is being updated for 2023 and will be available for at least two more model years.

As for the EV, the single-motor base model will make less power than the dual-motor SS version but less range. The estimate is for at least 300 miles (480 kilometres). Chevrolet will also unveiling an electric Equinox — smaller than the Blazer EV — in late 2023, a few months after the Blazer’s comprehensive reveal.

***

UPS AND DOWNS

Trending Up: A new F1 movie is in the works – The to-be-named flick will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and scripted by Ehren Kruger, both of whom performed the same duties for Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise. For the racing movie, Brad Pitt will star as a veteran Formula One pilot who comes out of retirement to race alongside a rookie driver. The film will be screened in theatres and will also be streamed on Apple TV+.

Trending Up: Ford’s ‘super’ Raptor R preps for a 2023 launch – The 450-horsepower F-150 Raptor is potent enough, but in terms of raw power it’s no match for the 702-horsepower Ram TRX. To level the playing field, the Raptor R will be fitted with a supercharged 5.2-litre V-8 that originates with the Mustang Shelby GT500. Expect in excess of 750 horsepower. A 10-speed automatic transmission is expected to complete the powertrain.

– written by Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks