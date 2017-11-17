Margo Wagner is the Cariboo Regional District’s new chair. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: CRD elects new chair

Canim Lake Forest Grove Area director Margo Wagner is the Cariboo Regional District’s new chair

The Cariboo Regional District has a new chair.

Area H Canim Lake-Forest Grove director Margo Wagner was chosen by the board for the position at its regular meeting Friday, Nov. 17.

When asked if she’s up to the challenge, Wagner told the Black Press she’s well aware of what it will involve.

“With our summer of unprecedented fires my goal is to bring the Cariboo Regional District board together as a cohesive unit and work with the government,” she said. “Past chair Al Richmond has promised his support to me so I will be working with him.”

Wagner is also the chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District and was elected to the position on Jan. 13, 2017.

Bowron Lake-Barlow Creek-Barkerville Area C director John Massier remains on as vice-chair.

Richmond told the Black Press he did not let his name go forward as a nominee for the chair position.

He held the chair position from 2008 to 2017 and has served on the board of the Union of BC Municipalities, including the positions of president and past-president.

Previous story
100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

Just Posted

Farmers’ Christmas Market happening Nov. 17-18

A chance to shop for market products and mingle indoors at the hall

Smoky Cariboo crab apples make sumptious jelly

Hospital auxiliary markets fundraising sweetness of staff and friends

More than 100 at Forest Grove Remembrance Day

By Doris Rufli More than 100 people joined vets, cadets, rangers and… Continue reading

100 Mile & District ESS has about 20 new volunteers

Still busy serving community

Around 14,000 treats baked by 4-H

Fudge, almond rocca, butter tarts, ginger snaps and fruit cake cookies

VIDEO: CRD elects new chair

Canim Lake Forest Grove Area director Margo Wagner is the Cariboo Regional District’s new chair

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

Most Read

  • 100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

    St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

  • VIDEO: CRD elects new chair

    Canim Lake Forest Grove Area director Margo Wagner is the Cariboo Regional District’s new chair