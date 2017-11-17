VIDEO: CRD elects new chair

The Cariboo Regional District has a new chair.

Area H Canim Lake-Forest Grove director Margo Wagner was chosen by the board for the position at its regular meeting Friday, Nov. 17.

When asked if she’s up to the challenge, Wagner told the Black Press she’s well aware of what it will involve.

“With our summer of unprecedented fires my goal is to bring the Cariboo Regional District board together as a cohesive unit and work with the government,” she said. “Past chair Al Richmond has promised his support to me so I will be working with him.”

Wagner is also the chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District and was elected to the position on Jan. 13, 2017.

Bowron Lake-Barlow Creek-Barkerville Area C director John Massier remains on as vice-chair.

Richmond told the Black Press he did not let his name go forward as a nominee for the chair position.

He held the chair position from 2008 to 2017 and has served on the board of the Union of BC Municipalities, including the positions of president and past-president.