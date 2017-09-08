Wranglers looking for volunteers

The Wranglers organization is on the hunt for volunteers. This year’s director hopes the volunteers will be part of the Wranglers family. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

The new director of volunteers for the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Mal Wood, is on the hunt for new volunteers.

He’s hosting a welcome back volunteer party for those interested in giving a helping hand to the hockey team, as well as existing volunteers on Friday, Sept. 8 at the upstairs bar in the arena at South Cariboo Rec Centre at 7 p.m. Goodies and beverages will be on hand.

Volunteers of all abilities are welcome, says Wood.

He’ll explain what it takes to volunteer for the Wranglers organization and then attendees will be welcome to stay and watch the Wranglers play their first game of the season on the big screen TVs at 7:30 p.m. The Wranglers will be playing in Summerland against the Summerland Steam.

Wood says it takes about 30 people to run a game, between ticket sellers, security on the stars and people to staff the bar.

He’s also looking for an announcer for the games.

“It’s easy stuff,” says Wood.

His goal this year is to make the volunteers feel a part of the Wranglers family.

“They get to come to the game, they get to watch the game, they get to meet all the players, they get companionship with all the other volunteers there. It’s a family.

“I tell all the volunteers that they’re part of the team. Without the players, there wouldn’t be a game and without the volunteers there wouldn’t be a game.”

Volunteering takes about two to three hours during the course of a game and Wood says volunteers are not bound to come to every game.

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to show up to the party on Friday, he says. If they decide they’re not interested after, he says there is no harm in coming to the party.

“It’s a family thing, it’s friends, it’s community. You are doing the community a service and then we have some volunteer appreciation nights and thank them.”

For more information on volunteering for the Wranglers, give Wood a call at 250-644-2044.