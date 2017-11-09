Where are they now? The 2015-16 KIJHL champions

Adam Derochie, now 20, played 17 regular season games for the Wranglers, achieving a goals against average (GAA) of 2.08 and save percentage of .941. He appeared in three playoff games with a GAA of 1.83 and save percentage of .950. In the 2016-17 season, Derochie left the Wranglers for the Winnipeg Blues of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he was the starting goalie. Suiting up for 37 games, he had a GAA of 3.33 and save percentage of 893. However, he only appeared in one play-off game, with a 6.36 GAA and .750 save percentage. Derochie is no longer with the Blues and it is unclear if he is still playing organized hockey.

Zane Steeves was the starting goalie for the 2016 champions. Guarding the pipes for 34 games and ending the regular season with a GAA of 2.36 and save percentage of .931. In 17 playoff games, he had a GAA of 2.09 and save percentage of .935. Now, he’s in his second season with the NCAA III’s College of St. Scholastica Saints, based in Duluth, Minn. In his first season, he played 14 games getting a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage. This season, Steeves has only played one game, with a 2.01 GAA and a.944 save percentage. He has yet to play any playoff games for the Saints. So far in his career with Saints, Steeves has won 5 games and lost six and conceded 37 goals in 374 shots faced.