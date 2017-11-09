Zane Steeves in action during the 2015-16 season. File Photo.

Where are they now? The 2015-16 KIJHL champions

Part One: Goalies

Adam Derochie, now 20, played 17 regular season games for the Wranglers, achieving a goals against average (GAA) of 2.08 and save percentage of .941. He appeared in three playoff games with a GAA of 1.83 and save percentage of .950. In the 2016-17 season, Derochie left the Wranglers for the Winnipeg Blues of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he was the starting goalie. Suiting up for 37 games, he had a GAA of 3.33 and save percentage of 893. However, he only appeared in one play-off game, with a 6.36 GAA and .750 save percentage. Derochie is no longer with the Blues and it is unclear if he is still playing organized hockey.

Zane Steeves was the starting goalie for the 2016 champions. Guarding the pipes for 34 games and ending the regular season with a GAA of 2.36 and save percentage of .931. In 17 playoff games, he had a GAA of 2.09 and save percentage of .935. Now, he’s in his second season with the NCAA III’s College of St. Scholastica Saints, based in Duluth, Minn. In his first season, he played 14 games getting a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage. This season, Steeves has only played one game, with a 2.01 GAA and a.944 save percentage. He has yet to play any playoff games for the Saints. So far in his career with Saints, Steeves has won 5 games and lost six and conceded 37 goals in 374 shots faced.

Previous story
Former Canadian international Adam Kleeberger to coach new rugby generation

Just Posted

13 collisions in the past week

Drivers asked to drive according to winter conditions

Get pet pictures taken with Santa

Bring the children and squeeze grampa in too, if you can

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Trudeau to meet Myanmar leader at APEC summit in Vietnam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at the APEC summit

Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities are in race against time

Most Read