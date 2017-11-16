Tough game in Winfield for Bantam team

Wranglers goalie Ryan Chamberlain making a save during the Bantam Rep Wranglers game in Winfield with defender Colby Glen and Shane Sutton in the background. Submitted photo.

The Bantam Rep Wrangler team was away on the weekend in Winfield for a scheduled league game.

The game was off to a good start with the puck going back and forth between ends and the teams looking fairly well matched.

At the end of the first period, Winfield was up 2-0 and Wranglers goalie, Ryan Chamberlain made some great saves.

In the second period, Cole Allan made a hard slap shot that was assisted by Aidan Moore getting the team on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, Winfield scored while on a penalty kill and by the end of the period the score was 6-1 for them. The third period had Cole Allan getting another goal with an assist by Alex Kuyek and Kyson Hopson.

Winfield managed to secure two more goals in the last period and the game ended with a score of 8-2.

Despite the score, the team is really starting to play well together as a team.

The next games are home games on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:15 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. against Salmon Arm at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.