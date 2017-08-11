Sulphurous/Hathaway lakes fishing derby

Gracie Roberts and Declan Johnson and their first prized 12 oz. rainbow caught on Hathaway Lake. John Ius photo.

Visitors welcomed the opportunity to fish at Sulphurous/Hathaway Lakes on Aug. 6, after all other local long-weekend events were cancelled due to the wildfire situation throughout the region.

A total of 57 fish were weighed in—39 kokanee, 16 lake trout/burbot, and two rainbows, although many more were caught and released during the day.

Winners are as follows:

Kokanee

– 1st place Don Patterson 2lbs 14oz

– 2nd place Wayne Lush 2lbs 5oz

– 3rd place Tom Johnstone 2lbs 4oz

Rainbows

– 1st place Craig McGowan 1lbs 2oz

– 2nd place Declan Johnson (5 yrs) 12oz

Laker/Burbot

– 1st place Dan Grant 9lbs 6oz

– 2nd place Naome Bishop 6lbs 14oz

– 3rd place Doug Buchanon 4lbs 1oz

Raffle prize winners comprised Sulphurous’ Teresa Francis and Georgie Westbrook who won the steel fire ring; and Hathaway’s Karin Beahm who won the sit-on kayak.

Organizers reported a great success, both as a fundraiser for Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society which runs the hall at Sulphurous Lake, and as a community spirit builder for all four Mahood Lake Corridor lakes.

Appreciation was expressed to the many generous sponsors, the volunteers, and the public for its support.