South Cariboo gymnast dance way to success at provincial competition

Nicole Hollander (left), Sarah Robinson, Lyda Crossen, Jill McArthur pose with their props at the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence. The girls were crowned BC Cup Champions for their Level 5 Group Balls routine. Submitted photos.

Sang-Hee Robinson

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics coach

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics finished the season with a final competition at the B.C. Championships held at the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence in Victoria, on June 3-4.

Eleven gymnasts from the South Cariboo participated in solos and group competitions with other B.C. gymnasts to claim final titles.

The event had more than 200 gymnasts competing over the course of two days.

The host club, Victoria Rhythmic Gymnastics, also managed to put together extra fun with pizza and swim nights for competitors to relax, have fun, and meet other gymnasts.

While each gymnast was nervous and excited about the competition, they did their very best in their routines and were very satisfied and happy with the results.

They watched higher level gymnasts and made mental notes on what their next challenges will be in the coming new season.

As a coach, it is very special and proud moment to watch each gymnast get more confident, learn from failure or mistakes, and do their very best.

The smiles on their faces are true signs of the joy of the sport through this great experience.

The team also had an amazing opportunity to take a photo with Lori Fung the only Canadian Olympic gold medalist in rhythmic gymnastics.

The gymnasts from 100 Mile House will always cherish that special moment.

Lyda Crossen, Nicole Hollander, Jill McArthur, and Sarah Robinson came home with the title of BC Cup Champions in the level 5 Group Ball competition and received a trophy for their success.

Other results of competitions are:

Interclub level gymnasts: Emma Yang (silver in her age group); Alisha Robinson (bronze); and Grace Yang (bronze).

Level 1B gymnasts: Allie Donnelly (silver in Free, bronze in Rope); Alexa Ohlund (bronze in Free, bronze in Rope); Cate McArthur (silvers in Free &Rope); and Emilee-Grace Stuckel (bronzes in Free &Rope).

Level 3A gymnast: Nicole Hollander (fourth in her Free, Hoop and AA)

Level 5A gymnasts: Lyda Crossen (seventh AA); Jill McArthur (eighth AA); and Sarah Robinson (sixth AA).

The South Cariboo rhythmic gymnasts are excited and looking forward to the BC Winter Games in Kamloops, the Western Championship in Manitoba, and National Gymnaestrada in Richmond in 2018.

At this opportunity, the club would like to say huge thanks to everyone who supported and encouraged them in many different ways.