Senior golfers add twist to Texas Scramble

Sandy Lee finishes her swing on the green while teammate Ken Brennan watches. Tara Sprickerhoff photos.

The 108 Golf Resort Seniors Club wrapped up its season on Sept. 14 with a nine-hole Texas Scramble that attracted 30 players on eight teams.

The winning team with a combined score of 35 included Lynda Lewis, Met Boyson, Graham Hodgson and Barb Martin.

Second place went to Shirley Boyson, Jack Bell, Helen Bailey and Shirley Kaban who had a score of 38 strokes.

Determining which team took home the third-place bragging rights required some mathematics as five teams came back to the clubhouse with scores of 41.

“It was fierce competition for the third-place prize,” says Seniors Club captain Sandy Lee.

When the count back was completed, the winning team included Janet Roux, Dick Minato, Angie Wahnschaff and Dorothy White.

Lee notes it was cold in the morning and the players had to wait for a while to allow the frost clear off on hole #11 before they teed off.

“You know – these seniors are die-hards. They were all there and nobody cancelled. It was chilly even until we were done.”

Lee says they had a nice lunch at The Hangar.

“Normally, we have lunch on the course, but this year, we planned to go to The Hangar and it worked out. We had a nice soup and wraps.”

The club added a bit of a twist this year by throwing a die to determine whose drive would be used on each of the nine holes.

Normally, the Texas Scramble has the team choose which drive it will use and then everyone takes their second shot from that spot.

Throwing the die just adds a “twist of randomness to the game,” Lee notes

The homemade die has four numbers and two Aces on it. Each four-person team has a number (1, 2, 3 or 4) assigned to each player. In three-person teams, one player gets an extra number on an alternating basis.

After the die is rolled, the player with the corresponding number is the person whose drive is the one that has to be used as the spot for the players’ second shots.

If one of the Aces is rolled, the team gets to choose which drive is used.

Ken Brennan carefully putts, hoping that his ball will be the winning putt for his team.

Pauline Weigelt rolls the die to see which golfer’s drive her team will use.