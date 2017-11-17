Boats on the water at the Deep Cove Youth Invitational Regatta. Submitted photos.

Medals for South Cariboo rowers

Multiple golds brought home

Fine weather provided perfect conditions for the Deep Cove Youth Invitational Regatta, according to Coach Will van Osch. Rowers from the South Cariboo Rowing Club attended the regatta again this year on Oct. 28.

The regatta is hosted annually by the Deep Cove Rowing Club and the races are 500m sprints. Athletes wet launch their boats at Panorama Park in Deep Cove, row up to the starting area and then race back toward the beach. The course is located on Indian Arm, and is part of Burrard Inlet.

Dense fog delayed the start but when it cleared, an intense day of racing began. Sprint races are quick, around two minutes, so competitors must be on and off the water at a hectic pace. In some instances when athletes are in back to back races, they have to hot seat. This means jumping out of one boat, into another waiting boat, often in waist deep water, to row back to the start and immediately race down again.

Lydia Kinasewich, Noah Betz, Heather Heales and Courtney Cave competed in multiple events.

They raced in quads, doubles, and singles and had some great races, according to Van Osch.

This year, each race was a final and the winner of each race was awarded a gold medal. Heather Heales finished first for gold in her woman’s novice 1x race. Noah Betz and Heather Heales won gold in the mixed varsity 2x and Courtney Cave won a gold medal in her woman’s junior varsity 1x. Lydia Kinasewich had an excellent race in the varsity woman’s 1x finishing second and all four rowers raced a straight quad for a second place finish.

“The juniors all raced well. Even the races where they finished second and third were good solid races,” says Van Osch.

“I think everyone had fun and we are glad we attended.”

The regatta is a terrific way to finish the season on the water.

 

Noah Betz, Courtney Cave, Heather Heales and Lydia Kinasewich.

