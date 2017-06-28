Kam muscles top awards with pride

By Gaven Crites

A local bodybuilder lifted numerous pieces of shiny new hardware after winning several awards at a regional fitness and figure show in Fort St. John.

Christina Kam of Ruth Lake took first place in Master’s Physique; second place in Open Physique; third place in Master’s Figure; fourth place in Open Figure; and her most coveted award: Best Poser.

The 16th annual B.C. Amateur Bodybuilding Association event on June 16-18 drew some 90 competitors vying for awards in a variety of categories. It was Kam’s second regional competition.

“I was pretty proud of my routine,” she says. “It got the crowd going, so winning that Best Poser trophy I felt was well deserved. Competing again certainly was easier than the first time. I wasn’t as nervous. I know now what it takes to prep for the stage.”

Kam, 41, trains six days a week at Focused Fitness in 100 Mile House. The strenuous dieting and exercise and discipline involved to be successful in the bodybuilding world is hard to exaggerate. She credits her coach and trainers and support system at home with helping her succeed in the gym and on stage.

Kam’s trainer in 100 Mile House, Mitch Malandrino, says her success on stage is a reflection of the countless hours of hard work she has devoted to her craft.

“Her routine impacted so many other competitors and gained much praise. I couldn’t be more proud of her, seeing all the sacrifices she made when it came to her body, training, nutrition and lifestyle. Seeing her up on the stage, you can tell this is what all that work was for. It gives me chills talking about it.”

With her impressive showing at the Northern Classic, Kam has qualified for the BC Provincial Championships in Physique and Figure on July 8 in Vancouver.

The provincial championships are expected to be very tough and competitive, Kam explains. Once that is over, her plan is to rest and recover. Before gearing up for next year.

“I’ll take a week or maybe two away from the gym, then get right back into it. I’ll enjoy the summer and I look forward to normal eating again.”