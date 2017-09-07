Golf results

Cariboo Open results
Overall Low Gross Champion – Chris Seeley
Overall Low Net Champion – Chris Edlund
Father & Son Net Champions – Dean & Matt McNeil
Flight 1 –
First Low Gross – Tom Huth First Low Net – Matt McNeil
Second Low Gross – Shane Wilkie Second Low Net – Marty Morelli
Third Low Gross – James Grassie Third Low Net – Chris Stevens
Fourth Low Gross – Kevin Trowell Fourth Low Net – Chris Poggenpohl
Fifth Low Gross – Lynden Jeffrey Fifth Low Net – Richard Smith
Flight 2 –
First Low Gross – Jim Laird First Low Net – Ryan Kornelson
Second Low Gross – Tony Morete Second Low Net – Erv Hannah
Third Low Gross – Sean McManus Third Low Net – Al Sidor
Fourth Low Gross – Tyler Williams Fourth Low Net – John McNeil
Fifth Low Gross – Tony McDonald Fifth Low Net – Theo Wiering
Flight 3 –
First Low Gross – Jim French First Low Net – Brandon Jefferson
Second Low Gross – Jared Dryer Second Low Net – Bill Graham
Third Low Gross – Keith Pearson Third Low Net – Arthur Harris
Fourth Low Gross – Dean McNeil Fourth Low Net – Todd Evans
Fifth Low Gross – Trevor Harris Fifth Low Net – Eric Friesen
Flight 4 –
First Low Gross – Chris Henderson First Low Net – Dan McCafferty
Second Low Gross – Jayson Harris Second Low Net – Ron Thurston
Third Low Gross – Steve Bach Third Low Net – Doug McReadie
Fourth Low Gross – Bill Stokes Fourth Low Net – John Mix
Fifth Low Gross – Mike Shelke Fifth Low Net – Ian Ross