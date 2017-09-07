Golf results

Cariboo Open and Ladies Day results

Cariboo Open results

Overall Low Gross Champion – Chris Seeley

Overall Low Net Champion – Chris Edlund

Father & Son Net Champions – Dean & Matt McNeil

Flight 1 –

First Low Gross – Tom Huth First Low Net – Matt McNeil

Second Low Gross – Shane Wilkie Second Low Net – Marty Morelli

Third Low Gross – James Grassie Third Low Net – Chris Stevens

Fourth Low Gross – Kevin Trowell Fourth Low Net – Chris Poggenpohl

Fifth Low Gross – Lynden Jeffrey Fifth Low Net – Richard Smith

Flight 2 –

First Low Gross – Jim Laird First Low Net – Ryan Kornelson

Second Low Gross – Tony Morete Second Low Net – Erv Hannah

Third Low Gross – Sean McManus Third Low Net – Al Sidor

Fourth Low Gross – Tyler Williams Fourth Low Net – John McNeil

Fifth Low Gross – Tony McDonald Fifth Low Net – Theo Wiering

Flight 3 –

First Low Gross – Jim French First Low Net – Brandon Jefferson

Second Low Gross – Jared Dryer Second Low Net – Bill Graham

Third Low Gross – Keith Pearson Third Low Net – Arthur Harris

Fourth Low Gross – Dean McNeil Fourth Low Net – Todd Evans

Fifth Low Gross – Trevor Harris Fifth Low Net – Eric Friesen

Flight 4 –

First Low Gross – Chris Henderson First Low Net – Dan McCafferty

Second Low Gross – Jayson Harris Second Low Net – Ron Thurston

Third Low Gross – Steve Bach Third Low Net – Doug McReadie

Fourth Low Gross – Bill Stokes Fourth Low Net – John Mix

Fifth Low Gross – Mike Shelke Fifth Low Net – Ian Ross

 

