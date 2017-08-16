Golf results

Recent men’s and ladies’ results

See the ladies’ results near the bottom of the page.

Men’s golf Aug. 9 – 53 Golfers

Flight #1 (0 – 11)

1st Low Gross – Chris Poggenpohl (70) 1st Low Net – Jim Zailo (69)cb

2nd Low Gross – Shane Wilkie (74) 2nd Low Net – Tony Morete (69)

KP – Shane Wilkie Long Putt – Bill Baerg

Deuce Pot – Al Sidor, Tony Morete, Long Drive – Shane Wilkie

James Seeley, Shane Wilkie,

Theo Wiering, Bill Baerg (2)

Flight #2 (12 – 15)

1st Low Gross – Dennis Thompson (83) 1st Low Net – Jaime Crellin (71)cb

2nd Low Gross – Marty McClusky (84) 2nd Low Net – Met Boyson (72)cb

KP – Met Boyson Long Putt – Dean McNeil

Deuce Pot – None Long Drive – Bob Weiduwilt

Flight #3 (16 – 21)

1st Low Gross – Jim French (83) 1st Low Net – Steve Randell (69)cb

2nd Low Gross – Tom Lund (87)cb 2nd Low Net – John Tomlinson (70)

KP – Chris Henderson Long Putt – Chris Henderson

Deuce Pot – John Tomlinson, Long Drive – Dean McNabb

Chris Henderson

Flight #4 (22+)

1st Low Gross – Jack Bell (94) 1st Low Net – Dave Wolczuk (72)cb

2nd Low Gross – Carson Walker (97) 2nd Low Net – Al Smeds (73)

KP – Carson Walker Long Putt – Larry Watrich

Men’s golf Aug. 2 – 55 Golfers

Flight #1 (0 – 11)

1st Low Gross – Shane Wilkie (68) 1st Low Net – Jim Laird (69)cb

2nd Low Gross – Chris Poggenpohl (77) 2nd Low Net – Terry Palasty (69)

KP – Greg Aiken Long Putt – Theo Wiering

Deuce Pot – Danny Munro Long Drive – Lee Hansen

Flight #2 (12 – 15)

1st Low Gross – Rick Lunsted (76) 1st Low Net – Miles Bucknell (67)

2nd Low Gross – Dean McNeil (82) 2nd Low Net – Keith Pearson (69)cb

KP – Dean McNeil Long Putt – Dean McNeil

Deuce Pot – Dean McNeil Long Drive – Marty McClusky

Flight #3 (16 – 21)

1st Low Gross – Gary Desjardine (84) 1st Low Net – Doug Johnston (69)cb

2nd Low Gross – Dean McNabb (85) 2nd Low Net – Tom Lund (69)

KP – None Long Putt – Dan McCafferty

Deuce Pot – None Long Drive – Dan McCafferty

Flight #4 (22+)

1st Low Gross – John Mix (89) 1st Low Net – Al Smeds (66)

2nd Low Gross – Larry McKave (95) 2nd Low Net – Tony Lidstone (70)

KP – Chris Edlund Long Putt – None

 

