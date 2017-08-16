Golf results

See the ladies’ results near the bottom of the page.
Men’s golf Aug. 9 – 53 Golfers
Flight #1 (0 – 11)
1st Low Gross – Chris Poggenpohl (70) 1st Low Net – Jim Zailo (69)cb
2nd Low Gross – Shane Wilkie (74) 2nd Low Net – Tony Morete (69)
KP – Shane Wilkie Long Putt – Bill Baerg
Deuce Pot – Al Sidor, Tony Morete, Long Drive – Shane Wilkie
James Seeley, Shane Wilkie,
Theo Wiering, Bill Baerg (2)
Flight #2 (12 – 15)
1st Low Gross – Dennis Thompson (83) 1st Low Net – Jaime Crellin (71)cb
2nd Low Gross – Marty McClusky (84) 2nd Low Net – Met Boyson (72)cb
KP – Met Boyson Long Putt – Dean McNeil
Deuce Pot – None Long Drive – Bob Weiduwilt
Flight #3 (16 – 21)
1st Low Gross – Jim French (83) 1st Low Net – Steve Randell (69)cb
2nd Low Gross – Tom Lund (87)cb 2nd Low Net – John Tomlinson (70)
KP – Chris Henderson Long Putt – Chris Henderson
Deuce Pot – John Tomlinson, Long Drive – Dean McNabb
Chris Henderson
Flight #4 (22+)
1st Low Gross – Jack Bell (94) 1st Low Net – Dave Wolczuk (72)cb
2nd Low Gross – Carson Walker (97) 2nd Low Net – Al Smeds (73)
KP – Carson Walker Long Putt – Larry Watrich
Men’s golf Aug. 2 – 55 Golfers
Flight #1 (0 – 11)
1st Low Gross – Shane Wilkie (68) 1st Low Net – Jim Laird (69)cb
2nd Low Gross – Chris Poggenpohl (77) 2nd Low Net – Terry Palasty (69)
KP – Greg Aiken Long Putt – Theo Wiering
Deuce Pot – Danny Munro Long Drive – Lee Hansen
Flight #2 (12 – 15)
1st Low Gross – Rick Lunsted (76) 1st Low Net – Miles Bucknell (67)
2nd Low Gross – Dean McNeil (82) 2nd Low Net – Keith Pearson (69)cb
KP – Dean McNeil Long Putt – Dean McNeil
Deuce Pot – Dean McNeil Long Drive – Marty McClusky
Flight #3 (16 – 21)
1st Low Gross – Gary Desjardine (84) 1st Low Net – Doug Johnston (69)cb
2nd Low Gross – Dean McNabb (85) 2nd Low Net – Tom Lund (69)
KP – None Long Putt – Dan McCafferty
Deuce Pot – None Long Drive – Dan McCafferty
Flight #4 (22+)
1st Low Gross – John Mix (89) 1st Low Net – Al Smeds (66)
2nd Low Gross – Larry McKave (95) 2nd Low Net – Tony Lidstone (70)
KP – Chris Edlund Long Putt – None