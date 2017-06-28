Golf days at the 108 take flight

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday golfers of all stripes head up to the 108 Resort for the ladies’, men’s and seniors’ golf days.

Shannon Knapp is one such lady, who heads up to the course every Tuesday to socialize, and of course, play golf.

“It’s just getting out and it’s fun. Whether you golf poorly or you golf great, wea’ve got everyone imaginable — the highest handicap or the lowest handicap and we’re all out there having a great time,” she says.

For the ladies’ day, players are selected in a random draw “so it’s not everybody golfing with the same people week after week,” says Knapp. “Everybody mixes up and that way we get to meet new people.”

She says her husband and her joined the club when they moved to the area in 2010.

“We figured how do you meet people? Well, we curl in the winter and we golf in the summer and we meet all kinds of people.”

This year the women’s group has six new players, with some novices working on establishing their handicap. After the golf day is done, the ladies gather at the Hanger for dinner.

“We always have a good time,” says Knapp. Occasionally, there are door prizes and last week’s day included a silent auction where the money was donated to charity.

Knapp says anyone is welcome to join the club, all they have to do is ask at the Pro Shop desk.

“There’s all the info to go out and have some fun.”

For women who enjoy golfing but are looking for a little less commitment, or something extra, the 33rd annual Pud Griffen Memorial Tournament is scheduled at the resort for July 8 and 9.

Teams of two ladies are welcome to register at the Pro Shop for the event, and throughout the day the best net score for each hole will be taken to determine the winners.

Currently, about 80 players are registered, with 50 coming from out of town, says organizer Carole Lidstone, although she says more are welcome to register until the deadline on July 4.

The cost is $115 dollars for the two days that includes dinner, appetizers on the Friday Night and registration.

This year’s theme is a cocktail party, and Lidstone expects ladies to come dressed up (to the Saturday night banquet at least) in their best cocktail outfit, or perhaps, as their favourite cocktail.

Seniors’ Results: June 1 and 8

Of June 1st’s “iron women and men,” on the women’s side Leslie Bell placed first, Shirley Boyson second and Sharlene Anderson and Maureen Menzies tied for third. On the men’s side met Boyson placed first, Ron Graves second and Harvey Knapp third.

Of June 8th’s “long putts,” Shirley Kaban, Gloria Corno and Marg Gammie finished in the women’s top three, while Ken Brennan, Harvey Knapp and Ed Ney finished in the men’s top three.

Men’s Results: June 21

On the men’s side, 46 golfer played in four flights.

Flight #1 (0 – 12)

1st Low Gross – Matt McNeil (72) | 1st Low Net – John McNeil (68)

2nd Low Gross – Shane Wilkie (77) | 2nd Low Net – Vern Jeffery (71)cb

KP – Matt McNeil

Deuce Pot – Vern Jeffery, Matt McNeil, John McNeil, Bill Harris, Shane Wilkie(2)

Long Putt – Jim Laird | Long Drive – Jim Laird

Flight #2 (13-15)

1st Low Gross – Bob Garrow (80) | 1st Low Net – Jamie Crellin (68)

2nd Low Gross – Mark Larson (82) | 2nd Low Net – Marty McClusky (70)

KP – John Tomlinson | Deuce Pot – Eric Friesen

Long Putt – Bob Garrow | Long Drive – Met Boyson

Flight #3 (16 – 21)

1st Low Gross – Steve Randell (85)cb | 1st Low Net – Jim French (67)

2nd Low Gross – Keith Pearson (87) | 2nd Low Net – Chris Henderson (69)

KP – Marvin Declare | Deuce Pot – None

Long Putt – None | Long Drive – Marvin Declare

Flight #4 (22+)

1st Low Gross – Jamie Larson (88) | 1st Low Net – Larry McKave (67)cb

2nd Low Gross – Tom Lund (89) | 2nd Low Net – Al Smeds (69)cb

KP – Tony Lidstone | Deuce Pot – Sean McConville, Tony Lidstone

Long Putt – Al Smeds | Long Drive – Harvey Knapp

Ladies’ Results: June 20