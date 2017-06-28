Fast bytes

STAMPEDE

The Bridge Lake Stampede is celebrating their 68th year this year. With all the main rodeo events, including bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and more, cowboys and cowgirls will need to hold onto their hats. The rodeo this year is being held in memory of Bill Cunningham, a long-time stock provider and contestant. Unique to the Bridge Lake Rodeo is a tug-of-war competition. Contestants will be able to sign up teams the day of the event and will compete in sets throughout the day. The main rodeo event starts at noon at the Bridge Lake Stampede Grounds just off Highway 24, with slacks beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets come with free camping and cost $5 for children over 5, $10 for seniors and $15 for adults. After the rodeo, live entertainment will be provided.

DRESSAGE EVENT

The Huber Farms Combined Driving Event is taking place July 21 to 23 at Huber Farms in 70 Mile House with dressage and a cones course on Saturday and a marathon on Sunday. The event is open to the public, with a concession on site run by the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department. Spectators are asked to bring their own chair. Call Ken Huber at 250-456-6050 for more information.