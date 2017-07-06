Dust settles at Bridge Lake Stampede

Broncos bucked and spurs clicked as the 68th annual Bridge Lake Stampede filled the stands for the rodeo on July 1.

“It was a great weekend, good weather, the turnout was higher than normal for contestants and people coming to watch,” says Jaime Law, Bridge Lake Community Association president.

The stands were full and attendees ready to cheer and scream as cowboys and cowgirls roped cows and were thrown from bulls throughout the day.

“It went really well overall, is about all I can say,” says Law. “There are a couple of cowboys who got injured, which always puts a downer on things, but they’re both going to be okay.”

The Bridge Lake Stampede is one of the few amateur rodeos left. Unlike the Williams Lake Stampede or the Interlakes Rodeo, it isn’t on a professional rodeo circuit.

“It’s a completely different thing,” says Law. “There are a lot of younger contestants that can try it out, see if they are interested in it.”

He also says that with the rodeo being held in a small community, many old timers will come out as well — both to watch and compete.

“There are a lot of older [contestants] who maybe aren’t into being professional anymore and still want to come and practice their skills and have fun.”

This year’s rodeo was held in memory of Bill Cunningham, a longtime competitor and then stock contractor for the stampede.

“His sons and grandsons competed in the rodeo and still help to put the rodeo on to this day. He’s been a huge part, him and his family,” says Law.

The Bridge Lake Stampede is also unique for the way it involves its crowds; the event plays host to a stick horse race, a tug of war, a pig scramble and a foot race.

“Anything that brings the people out of the stands and into the arena, we try and do that as much as we can,” says Law.

“It’s not just some professional rodeo. It’s a community event.”