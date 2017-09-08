Cariboo Open attracts 104 competitors

Scott Downing, of Whistler, chips the ball towards the green at the 108 Golf Resort. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

The Cariboo Open ran smoothly over the weekend, attracting 104 golfers from around Western Canada to the 108 Golf Resort from Sept 1 to 3.

“It went great,” says organizer Jay Scott. “Everyone was really happy and the weather worked out really well. It was a lot of work but it went off great so we were really pleased with it.”

Chris Seely, of Kamloops, took home the prize for the overall low gross, while local Chris Edlund took home the trophy for the low net champion.

In what Scott says was a highlight of the tournament, both winners drank a beer from the cups of their respective trophies.

“That’s the first time that’s happened so hopefully, we can make it a tradition,” says Scott.

The father son pair of Dean and Matt McNeil took home the trophy for their division.

Scott says it was an extraordinary appearance by local Edlund.

“He actually just started getting back into golf halfway through last year and this was actually his first tournament, so he did well. Nobody was expecting him to win. When they showed me who the winner was, I was just blown away.”

Scott says the competition was stiff at the tournament.

“We saw lots of good players. We had some really good scores.”

Two golfers scored 67s on the course on the first day of play.

“That was some pretty good golf, that’s for sure.”

Golfers from Calgary, Vancouver Island, Burns Lake and the Lower Mainland joined the tournament – the biggest hosted by the golf course annually.

“I was extremely happy. I’ve already heard back from lots of people about their experiences,” says Scott.

The three-day tournament also featured a banquet at the 108 Community Hall on Saturday and an awards ceremony on Sunday.

“Everything went good down there. It was a good party — a late night for some of us with early mornings too.”

Players from the 100 Mile House Wranglers helped shepherd players from the hall to home or the resort.

“Everyone seems to be looking forward to next year already,” says Scott.

The organizers already are casting an eye ahead, with the hopes of being able to host all the events at the resort.

“I’m glad the tournament is over now and we’re just rehashing what we’d do differently, but it went great,” says Scott.

“I’m pretty much spent.”

Results:

Overall Low Gross Champion: Chris Seely

Overall Low Net Champion: Chris Edlund

Father &Son Net Champions: Dean and Matt McNeil

Flight 1:

First Low Gross: Tom Huth

First Low Net: Matt McNeil

Flight 2:

First Low Gross: Jim Laird

First Low Net: Ryan Kornelson

Flight 3:

First Low Gross: Jim French

First Low Net: Brandon Jefferson

Flight 4:

First Low Gross: Chris Henderson

First Low Net: Dan McCafferty

Jim Laird of the 108 carefully takes aim towards the hole during Friday’s play. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.