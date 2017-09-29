100 Mile House Curling Club ready to rock

Registration event slated for Oct. 4 and everyone is invited

Graham Hodgson pushes a rock down the ice at one of the last Wednesday drop in sessions during last year’s season. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

The 100 Mile Curling Club executive is hurrying hard to get the season underway and players are keen to start throwing rocks again.

Club PR director Doug Witty says they are hosting their registration event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The event will be held upstairs in the curling rink at #1 175B Wrangler Way (beside the South Cariboo Rec Centre).

Folks who want to register but don’t live within the District of 100 Mile House boundaries will have to bring their Cariboo Regional District recreation cards, which allows them to play in CRD facilities.

New members will need their identification to get signed up.

People are encouraged to stay after they register to enjoy some refreshments and socialize with other members.

“We hope some people will want to get caught up on the crazy summer we had. It would be good to hang around a bit and get re-acquainted for the coming season.

“It’s important to get registration done, but it’s also a bit of a social event.”

Noting fees are the same as they were last year, Witty says the cost depends on what league curlers join and how many leagues they play in.

“I don’t have a specific fee list, but if you play as a spare or you’re a junior player, you pay less. Those playing in more than one league will pay more.”

People wanting more information can get contact e-mail address on the club’s website at www.100milecurlingclub.ca or on the club’s Facebook page.

The club has men’s, ladies and mixed leagues, Witty says.

“We had real success with some drop-in curling on Monday evenings and Wednesday afternoons.

“So for people who want to curl but not join a team, it’s a really great thing to be able to do. That way you’re not committed to curling every week, but you can come in and just pay a drop-in fee and curl when it’s convenient for you.”

Monday’s drop-in starts at 6:30 p.m. and Witty says it’s like public curling. New curlers are invited as there is also a league member there to help them.

He adds Wednesday’s drop-in is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it’s like a drop-in league.

There is a drop-in fee of $5 per person both days.

Witty says there is a limited supply of loner equipment available.

He notes the club will be hosting its three annual bonspiels again this season.

The Mixed bonspiel will be held on Nov. 17-19; the Men’s bonspiel goes Jan. 19-21; and the Ladies bonspiel is slated for March 2-4.

Noting the first day of curling is on Oct. 10, Witty says the ice will have to be in by the Thanksgiving long weekend.