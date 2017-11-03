Use caution when assuming “the science is settled”

To the editor:

Re: Alyssa Taburiaux’s Oct. 19 letter “Millennials are fed up with climate denial”

As a Baby Boomer I am always saddened to see the kinds of attempts at suppression of ideas and concepts in the realms of our media, be it social or otherwise. I find it even sadder that this kind of “suppression” sits in the minds of some of our youth. Fortunately, not all millennials prescribe to this mantra.

Our generation can be proud of the many things we have contributed to and left for our millennials; especially in the areas of technologies. However, we also must recognize some failures as well. Have we failed in some of our education in assuring that students and youth are always inquisitive, open-minded and respectful of ideas and opinions? Learn and continue to learn. Never be insulted by someone’s ideas. Challenge, yes. But discount, no.

Use caution whenever assuming “the science is settled.” Follow the money. Be ever so cautious when worshipping at the altar of Gore and Suzuki.

On behalf of Alyssa’s little sister’s future and the future of her generation, the following is offered to Google or search:

Now 400 Scientific Papers in 2017 say “Global Warming” is a myth.

“Not here to worship what is known, but to question it” – Jacob Bronowski. Climate and energy news from Germany in English – by Pierre L. Gosselin.

“A Growing Volume of Evidence Undercuts ‘Consensus’ Science” by Kenneth Richard, 23 Oct., 2017.

Peter Busse

Lillooet, BC