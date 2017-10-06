There’s a lot of smoke behind the PMO’s green door

A letter to the editor by Lloyd Atkins

Four years ago, Justin Trudeau admitted to experimenting with marijuana.

This implies our selfie-addicted prime minister is an old hand at blowing smoke.

During the election, Trudeau made countless promises; one being that his marijuana program would create ‘high’ returns.

Although I have never seen the main door to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), I suspect our effervescent leader has had it painted ‘Sunny-Ways Green’.

I also suspect Justin and his staff spend half of their time in the PMO growing marijuana and the other half growing the national debt.

Furthermore, I suspect the potency of their plants is being constantly tested on a voluntary basis.

Whenever Trudeau announces a new federal initiative (such as the recent ham-fisted announcement about tax reform), I am reminded of a chart-topping song from 1956, especially the following line: ‘Don’t know what they’re doing but they laugh a lot behind the green door.’

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon