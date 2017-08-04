Thanks from a Lilypad Lake Road property owner

To the editor:

As a defiant property owner on Lilypad Lake Road, I would like to thank all of my neighbours and close friends that risked their well- being to stay behind the evacuation line as well as those who supported us in many different ways.

They went beyond the call of duty to help fight the Gustafston Fire that endangered our homes and livelihoods and without them, we couldn’t have done it.

I would also like to thank the air support and ground crews who assisted and took over from us and were able, through their hard work, to control and extinguish the fire before it claimed more of our properties and houses. Their valiant efforts continue and remain greatly appreciated.

Another party I would like to thank is understanding members of the police force who kept their wits and were as cooperative and supportive as they could be. Lastly, I would like to recognize the outstanding individuals and organizations who aided and comforted all of us who were lost and displaced during this catastrophe. The ability of 100 Mile and our neighbours to band together and act as family will never cease to amaze me.

Dearest thanks,

Scotty Lang, family, and neighbours

105 Mile