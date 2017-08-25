Thank you to volunteers, friends and others

To the editor:

Thank you to all the volunteers at the Recreation Center and the staff of the 100 Mile Motel for their kindness to me when I was evacuated from my home during the South Canim Lake wildfire.

Special thanks to my friend and MLA Donna Barnett and Red Cross driver Mike Case; my friends Rob and Carmen Wenting and their friend Bob (I don’t remember his last name) for getting me out of the fire zone the night I was evacuated and all the fire fighters, helicopter pilots and heavy equipment operators who are battling so hard to contain the fire and save our homes. God Bless you all!

Thank you to all of the people who attended my Mothers’ Memorial Service in the Forest Grove Community Hall Aug. 4.

A special thank you to Cariboo Presbyterian Pastor Bruce Wilcox, Ginny Alexander for her music; former pastor David Weber, Mike Archie, Willie and Janice Frank, Joanne Wood, Peter and Sheila Hart, Margo Wagner, Jim Kidd, Ron Lister, and Arline Clapham for sharing wonderful memories of Mom; to Tom Clapham for his help and comfort and to the Canim Band singers and drummers for a beautiful and moving tribute to Paul Luft for the great CD he did of the service.

Gordon Kellett

Canim Lake