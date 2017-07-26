Thank you to everyone for their tireless efforts

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press by Donna Barnett

To the editor:

The last few weeks have been a challenge for us all.

I am so proud of all of you who have been through an experience we never imagined. We have much to be thankful for, the Forest Service BC Wildfire team sent here saved our town, and our homes, along with our local Volunteer Fire Departments and 48 Fire Departments from across the Province are the unsung heroes.

Liz Jones and her team of Volunteers for ESS work tirelessly.

Staff at the District of 100 Mile under Roy Scott’s leadership did an amazing job.

Local politicians worked tirelessly answering questions and supporting the EOC team.

Larry Rhode, Rob Fry, Max Winkelman and Tara Sprickerhoff were our media, keeping us up to date on correct and current information.

Volunteers opened food banks in communities.

Women baked goodies, so appreciated.

RCMP, Paramedics, Search and Rescue were always keeping us safe.

Hydro, Fortis and Telus working day by day to keep us connected.

Safeway and Save-on-Foods for their generous donations of food. 108 Resort Management and staff for opening their facility to feed the volunteers.

I am sure I have not mentioned all but to everyone, whether a volunteer, employee or local government, your tireless efforts will never be forgotten.

Times like this make us realize the importance of life, and how together we will be even a greater and stronger community than before.

I am the lucky one, I get to work with all of you.

Thank you all, be alert and be safe.

Donna Barnett

MLA Cariboo Chilcotin