Thank you for providing up to date information

To the editor:

I would like to commend the 100 Mile Free Press for its reliable news coverage during this unpreceded wildfire season. The past few weeks have been a very chaotic, scary and uncertain time for a lot of people around here.

With its dependable online coverage, the Free Press proved to be a valuable source of timely, accurate information.

Thank you to the reporters, editor and staff who no doubt took time away from their own families and worked so hard to deliver important information to our community during such a troubling time.

Gaven Crites

100 Mile House