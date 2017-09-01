Thank you for making homes FireSmart and more

To the editor:

With heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGL VFD).

Upon returning to our home and property on North Green Lake Rd. on Monday, Aug. 21, after three weeks of wildfire evacuation order, we are grateful to discover there is no damage to our place. We extend our heartfelt thank you to the men and women in Watch Lake and North Green Lake fire department for their hours of work on our behalf. These neighbours and friends held daily meetings to assess the immediate need in our area. They then visited each and every property (535 in all) to check for “FireSmart” situations (fire smarting is removing anything within 30 ft. of structures).

When necessary, the volunteer firefighters removed propane tanks, lounges, tables and chairs off of patios and porches. They also made note of wood and lumber stored near structures. Often sprinklers were set up on roofs where they would be useful.

The WLNGL volunteer fire personnel patrolled the area from the junction of North Green Lake Rd. and Bonaparte Rd. in the west to the end of North Green Lake Rd. in the east, as well as roads in and around Watch Lake. They continued this patrol in small groups for three-hour shifts throughout the three weeks.

During this time we (and many others) received regular email updates from various firefighters on the progress of the wildfires and danger to our properties.

The wildfire seems to be losing momentum for now (Aug. 24) but the area remains on alert. To date, no structures have been lost in our area, thanks, in great part, to the willingness, knowledge and dedication of the Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Bill and Pat Kent

Green Lake