Stay safe and out of the way of the fire

To the editor:

I’m not the only person around who can’t be bothered with Facebook or Twitter.

It would be nice if information was available without having to log on to something to get to it.

RCMP recommend people keep up-to-date on accurate info for your areas yet updates are one to three days old when checking many ‘official’ sites so people turn to gossip media instead.

There are far too many people going for drives to see for themselves and post inaccurate impressions of things. Sorry, but the main reason our tax dollars are being allocated to fund an enormous police presence is not only to keep your properties safe from looters it is also necessary to inhibit the lookylooks from becoming trapped in an area they have no business being in to start with.

Think about it before you do something stupid, our moneys should be aimed at getting these fires out not babysitting idiots.

I fall into a grey area myself- evacuated from work, on alert, not on alert, other side of the highway back on alert. Do I qualify for red cross or not?

There are more questions than answers for many of us right now but if you want to see the extent of the fire damage wait until it is out and go for a drive next spring or look at all the black standing around Barriere/McLure fire in 2003, think it will look much different around here 10-15 years from now?

Bottom line is, stay safe and stay out of the way- it is your tax dollars that pay for all of this.

Casey Crawford

Lone Butte