Speed and weed aren’t helping ICBC rates

To the editor:

Re: No easy answers in ICBC mess.

As a retired safety professional, I’d like to share my thoughts on car crashes. When former B.C. Liberal transportation minister Todd Stone raised speed limits and targeted slow drivers, I predicted that there would be more crashes, injuries and deaths on B.C. roads. I was not alone. Police, ER doctors and other current safety professionals predicted the same outcome. Yes, there are more distracted drivers than ever and drivers impaired by drugs and alcohol – and they are going faster. I recently sold my classic car, a ‘66 Beaumont sports deluxe with lap belts. I would not take my grandchildren for a ride because of close calls with bad drivers

There are so many, and my neighbourhood pub parking lot is usually full in the evening, and empty in the morning. You must be smoking something if you think people have stopped drinking and driving.

Unfortunately, the NDP Justice Minister David Eby is also out to lunch on the solution. There is a need to slow down the high fliers.

Technology is available for instant feedback and penalties for those who cause crashes. Excessive speed is the easiest part of the crash equation to address. It’s not just about money but people’s lives.

Certainly, the B.C. Liberal policies have contributed to road deaths and injuries. Tougher laws without education and enforcement do little, as shown by the ICBC statistics.

Phil Harrison

Comox