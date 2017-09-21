Somewhere to be proud of

To the editor

I would like to start by thanking all the people who spent countless hours helping to keep our town and our homes safe and secure while we were evacuated due to the wildfires.

One group I would also like to give a huge thank you to is the village workers who kept our town looking nice. Lawns were mowed, sidewalks swept, flowers that kept our town looking gorgeous. Truly a welcome sight as we all arrived home. Our town is something to be proud of and the village workers kept this feeling up for us. Thank you for that.

Dar Hastings and Al Smith

100 Mile House